Brazil's federal public debt jumps to new high 5.2 trln reais in Feb - treasury

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Isabel Versiani Reuters
Brazil's federal public debt rose 2.75% in February from the month before to a fresh record high 5.2 trillion reais ($934 billion), the Treasury said on Wednesday, adding the total domestic debt stock rose 2.7% to 4.95 trillion reais.

Treasury also said its liquidity cushion, essentially an emergency cash buffer, rose 15.8% in nominal terms to 933.2 billion reais from the month before, while the average maturity on the overall debt stock held steady at 3.61 years.

($1 = 5.57 reais)

