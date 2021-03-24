Brazil's federal public debt hits record 5.2 trln reais -Treasury

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's record public debt pile rose further above 5 trillion reais ($900 billion) in February, while rock-bottom interest rates continued to anchor the cost of servicing it near all-time lows, data showed on Wednesday.

In its wide-ranging monthly report on the nation's debt, Brazil's Treasury said much of the increase in borrowing helped bolster its liquidity cushion, essentially an emergency cash buffer, while the cost of servicing new debt rose in the month.

Total federal debt rose 2.75% in February to 5.2 trillion reais ($934 billion), while the total domestic debt stock rose 2% to 4.95 trillion reais, Treasury said.

Treasury said its liquidity cushion rose 15.8% in nominal terms from the previous month to 933 billion reais, enough to cover up to seven months' worth of debt maturities. It noted that debt maturing in April and May alone totals 581 billion reais.

According to Treasury figures, the average interest rate on the domestic federal debt stock held steady at a record low 7.15%, and the average rate of interest to service the overall public debt stock slipped to a new low of 8.11% from 8.29%.

The average cost of servicing new domestic debt issued in the 12 months to February rose to 7.71% from 4.65%.

With annual inflation at its highest in four years and well above the central bank's target for this year, the average cost of servicing inflation-linked NTN-B notes in the year to February jumped to 11.16% from 10.54%, Treasury said. That is also a four-year high.

Treasury said the average maturity on the overall federal debt stock held steady at 3.61 years.

($1 = 5.5715 reais)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Isabel Versiani; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.