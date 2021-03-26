US Markets

Brazil's Feb current account deficit 0.48% of GDP, smallest in 13 years -central bank

Jamie McGeever Reuters
BRASILIA, March 26 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $2.3 billion in February, the central bank said on Friday, the third deficit in a row and close to the $2.4 billion shortfall forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

The deficit in the 12 months to February was worth 0.48% of gross domestic product, the smallest in 13 years, while foreign direct investment in the month was $9 billion, the central bank said, more than the $6.1 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.

