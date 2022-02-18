Brazil's FCOJ output forecast to touch five-year low - CitrusBR

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's frozen concentrated orange juice (FCOJ) production in 2021/2022 is expected to hit a five-year low after severe weather damaged fruit trees, affected fruit quality and hampered processing, exporters group CitrusBR said on Friday.

Brazil is now forecast to produce 820,500 tonnes of FCOJ, a 2% drop from 2020/2021 and a 5% decrease from a previous forecast, CitrusBR said.

If confirmed, output in the world's biggest FCOJ producer and exporter is expected to be the lowest since the 2016/2017 season, according to data compiled by the association.

The situation will not improve before the 2022/2023 season, which begins in the second half of the year, a CitrusBR executive said.

"The widely publicized weather problems throughout the 2021/2022 harvest affected development and maturation of the fruits, impacting acidity levels of the juice produced," Ibiapaba Netto, CitrusBR's executive director, told Reuters.

"In terms of the crop, this was one of the worst ever: what could go wrong, did," he said.

In addition to problems during the maturation phase, a very rainy period in the last two months of the season helped to fill the fruits with a little more water and dilute their solid parts, Netto said.

The end-result was a fall in production and stocks expected to drop to one of the lowest levels in history.

Final stocks in the 2021/22 cycle should total 126,500 tonnes, the lowest since 2017, CitrusBR estimates, corresponding to a drop of about 60% compared to the end of the previous season.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

