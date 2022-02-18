Brazil's FCOJ output forecast to touch five year-low - CitrusBR

SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Production of Brazil's frozen concentrated orange juice (FCOJ) in 2021/2022 has been estimated at 820,500 tonnes, representing a 2% drop from 2020/2021 and a 5% decrease from a previous forecast, exporters group CitrusBR said on Friday.

CitrusBR said Brazil's output is expected to be the lowest since the 2016/2017 season because severe weather problems damaged orange trees in the world's biggest producer and exporter.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano)

