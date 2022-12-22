Brazil's farmers kick off soybean harvest in top grain state

SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Farmers from Mato Grosso, Brazil's top grain producing state, started harvesting the 2022/2023 soybean crop, farmer group Imea said on Thursday.

The work is still in its early stages, with less than 1% of the state's total planting area already harvested, said the group.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Peter Frontini Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.