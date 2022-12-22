Commodities

Brazil's farmers kick off soybean harvest in top grain state

Credit: REUTERS/Roberto Samora

December 22, 2022 — 01:45 pm EST

Written by Nayara Figueiredo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Farmers from Mato Grosso, Brazil's top grain producing state, started harvesting the 2022/2023 soybean crop, farmer group Imea said on Thursday.

The work is still in its early stages, with less than 1% of the state's total planting area already harvested, said the group.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Peter Frontini Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

