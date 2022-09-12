Brazil's expected rains to help coffee, soybeans; sugar not so much

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Forecasts for a return of rains in the later part of September should spur the key flowering period in most of Brazil coffee fields, as well as provide needed moisture for soybean farmers to plant a new crop.

The situation is not seen as positive for sugarcane, since there are already delays in the harvest this year and more rains will only add to stoppages in the fields, say analysts.

Forecaster Meteologix estimates between 50 and 100 millimeters (1.96 to 3.93 inches) of precipitation will accumulate in the main sugar belt of Sao Paulo state this month.

Sugarcane cutting machines cannot work in the fields while it is raining, so it could add to delays and possibly stretch the season until December.

Swiss remote sensing company Gamaya is already projecting a 28% slower harvesting pace in Brazil in the last three weeks due to rains, something that could appear in the next UNICA report.

Meteologix also sees South Minas Gerais coffee areas getting as much as 80 millimeters (3.15 inches) - humidity that would be important to spur flowering for the 2023 crop.

World Weather Inc has a more conservative projection.

"Brazil coffee, citrus and sugarcane areas may get some rain after Sep. 18, but advertised rainfall is light and confidence is low," it said in a report.

Rains are also expected to reach most of the center-west area (Mato Grosso) as well as Southern states (Parana, Rio Grande do Sul), where soybean farmers are starting to plant the new crop.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.