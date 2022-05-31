Brazil's Eve to partner with Porsche Consulting on manufacturing, logistics

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, May 31 (Reuters) - Electric aircraft company Eve Holding Inc EVEX.N, which is controlled by Brazil's Embraer SA EMBR3.SA, on Tuesday announced a partnership with Porsche Consulting as it looks to define its manufacturing, logistics and supply chain strategies.

"Considering advanced manufacturing research and innovation, the companies will combine their aeronautic and automotive expertise to support Eve's implementation plan," Eve said in a press release.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.