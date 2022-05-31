Companies
Brazil's Eve to partner with Porsche Consulting on manufacturing, logistics

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLA CARNIEL

Electric aircraft company Eve Holding Inc, which is controlled by Brazil's Embraer SA, on Tuesday announced a partnership with Porsche Consulting as it looks to define its manufacturing, logistics and supply chain strategies.

"Considering advanced manufacturing research and innovation, the companies will combine their aeronautic and automotive expertise to support Eve's implementation plan," Eve said in a press release.

