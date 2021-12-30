Brazil's Esteves formally rejoins controlling group of BTG Pactual

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - André Esteves, a Brazilian banking executive who was briefly jailed on suspicion of corruption, but whose name was later cleared, has formally re-entered Banco BTG Pactual SA's BPAC3.SA controlling group "G7," the bank said in a Thursday securities filing.

The G7 is a group of partners that holds a majority stake in BTG but is different from the board.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chris Reese)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

