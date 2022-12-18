US Markets
Brazil's Equifax proposes to merge with Boa Vista

December 18, 2022 — 05:52 pm EST

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial and credit services company Boa Vista Servicos said it has received a proposal from Equifax do Brasil EFX.N and parent Equifax Inc EFX.N to combine their businesses, according to a securities filing on Sunday.

Under the proposal, Boa Vista shareholders would receive 8 reais ($1.51) per share they hold in cash, a combination of cash and Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDR) issued by Equifax, or a combination of common shares in Equifax do Brasil and cash or BDRs in Equifax, the filing said.

The proposal is supported by Boa Vista's majority shareholder Associacao Comercial de Sao Paulo (ACSP), which owns 30.04% of the firm, the filing said.

Boa Vista shares rose more than 13% on Friday, closing at 4.79 reais.

If the deal is implemented, ACSP would have to sign a 15-year non-compete agreement with Boa Vista, the filing said.

($1 = 5.3140 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Diane Craft)

