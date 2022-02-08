Brazil's Equatorial raises $530 mln to pay for Echoenergia acquisition -sources

Adds more details on offering

SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy holding company Equatorial Energia EQTL3.SA on Tuesday priced its share offering at 23.50 reais, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

The company will raise around 2.8 billion reais ($532 million) to finance the acquisition of renewable energy generator Echoenergia, announced in October. The offering was at a 1.1% discount to the closing price of shares on Tuesday.

Equatorial's issue was seven times oversubscribed, according to one of the sources. Due to the high demand, the base offer of 87.7 million shares was increased by 35%, or 30.695 million shares.

Echoenergia, acquired for 7 billion reais, owns wind and solar generation operations.

Investment banking units of Citigroup, Credit Suisse, UBS BB, XP Investimentos and Goldman Sachs managed the offering.

($1 = 5.2593 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Richard Pullin)

