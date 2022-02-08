US Markets

Brazil's Equatorial raises $530 mln to pay for Echoenergia acquisition -sources

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

Brazilian energy holding company Equatorial Energia on Tuesday priced its share offering at 23.50 reais, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

Adds more details on offering

SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy holding company Equatorial Energia EQTL3.SA on Tuesday priced its share offering at 23.50 reais, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

The company will raise around 2.8 billion reais ($532 million) to finance the acquisition of renewable energy generator Echoenergia, announced in October. The offering was at a 1.1% discount to the closing price of shares on Tuesday.

Equatorial's issue was seven times oversubscribed, according to one of the sources. Due to the high demand, the base offer of 87.7 million shares was increased by 35%, or 30.695 million shares.

Echoenergia, acquired for 7 billion reais, owns wind and solar generation operations.

Investment banking units of Citigroup, Credit Suisse, UBS BB, XP Investimentos and Goldman Sachs managed the offering.

($1 = 5.2593 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Richard Pullin)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular