Brazil's Equatorial buys Amapa state utility in privatization auction

Roberto Samora Reuters
SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Equatorial Energy EQTL3.SA bought northern Amapa state electric utility Companhia de Eletricidade do Amapa (CEA) in a privatization auction on Friday for a symbolic value of 50,000 reais ($10,135.41).

Equatorial was the sole bidder in the auction, assuming CEA's liabilities valued at about 1 billion reais.

Equatorial also agreed to invest 3 billion reais over the next 30 years in efforts to provide electricity to the roughly 830,000 residents of Amapa state in far northern Brazil on the border with French Guiana.

($1 = 4.9332 reais)

(Reporting by Roberto Samora, writing by Jake Spring, editing by Chris Reese)

