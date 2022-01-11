Brazil's Enjoei says it ended 2021 with GMV of $146 mln

BRASILIA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian online clothes and furniture shop Enjoei ENJU3.SA said on Tuesday it has ended 2021 with a gross merchandise value (GMV) of 826 million reais ($145.85 million), up 67% from a year earlier.

In a unaudited operational preview, Enjoei also said GMV reached 251 million reais in the fourth quarter, a 26% growth from the previous quarter, mainly driven by the resumption of investments in branding and a good performance during Black Friday.

($1 = 5.6633 reais)

