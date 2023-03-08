Brazil's Eneva wants green energy tie-up, more public contracts

By Leticia Fucuchima

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva ENEV3.SA seeks a partner to develop renewable energy projects while also aiming to clinch new government contracts, the company's chief financial told Reuters on Wednesday.

CFO Marcelo Habibe explained that the plan is part of Eneva's strategy to diversify its revenue streams, adding that the company "won't stop there" and will continue to look at more growth opportunities.

He pointed to Eneva's bid to acquire a group of onshore oil fields known as Polo Bahia Terra that are owned by state-run Petrobras, but the purchase deal has been frozen by the national oil giant for 90 days.

Also in the energy sector, Eneva is finishing construction on its Futura I solar park in eastern Bahia state, which features 670 megawatts of power generation capacity. Habibe said the company wants a partner to develop other stages of the solar complex, which he said could over time grow its installed capacity up to fourfold.

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.