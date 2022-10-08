Brazil's Eneva vying for northeastern oil and gas field

SAO PAULO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva ENEV3.SA is evaluating the acquisition of an equity stake in IBV Brasil Petroleo Limited, or the purchase of a direct minority interest in an oil and gas field off the coast of Sergipe and Alagoas, according to a securities filing on Saturday.

The deep-water BM-SEAL-11 field in the northeast of Brazil is currently operated by Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA.

Eneva said in the filing it had submitted a non-binding proposal for the assets, which is subject to certain ongoing legal, financial and technical audits.

The bid, the details of which Eneva did not disclose, also hinges on negotiations regarding the terms of a final purchase and sale agreement, the filing said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

