Brazil's Eneva still keen on AES Tietê merger, mulls new offer terms - source

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian electricity company Eneva SA ENEV3.SA is still interested in a merger with rival generator AES Tietê TIET11.SA and is mulling a new offer, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

The source said even after having its offer rejected by AES Tietê, Eneva's board of directors may rediscuss the terms of a potential new offer in coming days.

