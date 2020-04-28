US Markets

Brazil's Eneva still keen on AES Tietê merger, mulls new offer terms - source

Luciano Costa Reuters
Brazilian electricity company Eneva SA is still interested in a merger with rival generator AES Tietê and is mulling a new offer, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

The source said even after having its offer rejected by AES Tietê, Eneva's board of directors may rediscuss the terms of a potential new offer in coming days.

    Most Popular