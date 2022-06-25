US Markets

Brazil's Eneva raises $800 mln in share offering

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva SA ENEV3.SA has raised 4.2 billion reais ($801 million) in a share offering priced at 14.00 reais per share, it said in a securities filing on Saturday.

Eneva announced the move last week as it looks to fund the acquisitions of Celsepar and Cebarra.

The company issued 300 million new shares with a 2.5% discount to Friday's closing price of 14.36 reais per share.

BTG Pactual, Bank of America, Itau BBA, Bradesco BBI, Citi, JPMorgan, UBS and Santander managed the offering.

The transaction came less than a month after Eneva said it had agreed to buy thermal power plant Celse, one of the largest gas-fired thermoelectric plants in operation in Latin America, for 6.1 billion reais.

($1 = 5.2424 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

