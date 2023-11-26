News & Insights

Brazil's Eneva proposes merger with Vibra to create energy giant

November 26, 2023 — 09:59 pm EST

SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva ENEV3.SA has submitted a non-binding proposal to merge with local fuel distributor Vibra Energia VBBR3.SA, the company said in a securities filing on Sunday.

Eneva said it had sent a letter to Vibra's board of directors proposing the stock-for-stock merger of equals, which it dubbed a "unique opportunity for both companies and their shareholders given its solid strategic rationale".

Eneva has a market capitalization of 20.7 billion reais ($4.22 billion), according to LSEG Workspace data, while Vibra Energia's market cap currently stands at 25.9 billion reais.

Both firms have dispersed ownership but asset manager Dynamo is a common shareholder. Other major shareholders in Eneva include BTG Pactual BPAC3.SA and Cambuhy, while Vibra has Ronaldo Cezar Coelho as a large investor.

If completed, a deal "could result in significant efficiency and capital allocation gains," Eneva said, adding that the two companies' businesses complement each other.

Vibra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 4.9059 reais)

