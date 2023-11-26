Brazil's Eneva proposes merger with Vibra - report

SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva ENEV3.SA has proposed to merge with local fuel distributor Vibra Energia VBBR3.SA, financial website Brazil Journal reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Eneva has sent a letter to Vibra's board of directors proposing the stock-for-stock merger, according to the report.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Valentine Hilaire)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.