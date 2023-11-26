News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Eneva proposes merger with Vibra - report

November 26, 2023 — 06:29 pm EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva ENEV3.SA has proposed to merge with local fuel distributor Vibra Energia VBBR3.SA, financial website Brazil Journal reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Eneva has sent a letter to Vibra's board of directors proposing the stock-for-stock merger, according to the report.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Valentine Hilaire)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.