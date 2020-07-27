US Markets

Brazil's Eneva presents new offer for AES Tieté

Brazilian energy company Eneva SA on Monday said it had presented a revised, higher bid for AES Tiete, according to a filing, improving its offer for the company's shareholders.

The revised bid represents a 17% premium over AES Tiete's market value, Eneva said. It offers 0.057504313 of an Eneva share per AES Tiete shares plus 2 billion reais.

