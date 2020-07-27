Brazil's Eneva presents new offer for AES Tieté

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva SA ENEV3.SA on Monday said it had presented a revised, higher bid for AES Tiete, according to a filing, improving its offer for the company's shareholders.

The revised bid represents a 17% premium over AES Tiete's market value, Eneva said. It offers 0.057504313 of an Eneva share per AES Tiete shares plus 2 billion reais.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.