Brazil's Eneva, PetroReconcavo, 3R bid for Petrobras onshore fields, sources say

By Gram Slattery and Gabriel Araujo

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy companies Eneva SA ENEV3.SA, PetroReconcavo SA RECV3.SA and 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA RRRP3.SA are among the firms that submitted a binding offer on Tuesday for a cluster of onshore oilfields owned by state-run PetrobrasPETR4.SA, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Eneva and PetroReconcavo jointly bid for the fields, known collectively as Polo Bahia Terra, said one of the sources, who all requested anonymity to discuss the confidential sale process. The value of the bids was not immediately clear.

Petrobras declined to comment. The other companies involved did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The joint bid by Eneva and Salvador-based PetroReconcavo was reported earlier in the day by financial blog Brazil Journal.

Reuters reported in October that Aguila Energia, founded by former executives of Rio de Janeiro-based independent PetroRio SA PRIO3.SA, had submitted the highest offer in an open bidding round. Petrobras, formally Petroleo Brasileiro SA, confirmed the report, saying the bid exceeded $1.5 billion.

A deal was not finalized, according to two of the sources, leading to this week's fresh bidding round.

Representatives for Aguila were not immediately reachable for comment.

Bahia Terra's average production in early 2021 was roughly 13,500 barrels per day of oil and 660,000 cubic meters per day of gas.

Brazil-listed shares in PetroReconcavo and Eneva were up roughly 6.5% in afternoon trade, with Eneva the biggest gainer on the nation's benchmark Bovespa equities index .BVSP. Shares in Petrobras and 3R were little changed.

