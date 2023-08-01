Brazil's Eneva interested in partnership with Petrobras on Bahia Terra cluster

Adds context in paragraph 3, comments from executive in paragraphs 4-8

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva ENEV3.SA is interested in a potential partnership with state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA on its Bahia Terra cluster in northeastern Brazil, the firm's chief financial Marcelo Habibe said on Tuesday.

Eneva had together with Petroreconcavo RECV3.SA made a joint offer for the cluster last year, but a deal between the parties was never inked and last month, Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates said the company would the cluster - though the firm quickly said this was not set in stone.

Prates, meanwhile, did not rule out partnerships.

"Depending on the profile of the partner, the type of partnership they want, obviously we are interested in evaluating and being a partner of Petrobras," Habibe told Reuters.

He added that Eneva has not received any formal or informal communication on the sale process since it was initially informed about Petrobras' strategic review on the sale at the beginning of the year.

"We ask and they say they don't have the decision yet. So we're waiting," Habibe said.

Eneva also expects to receive proposals from groups interested in partnerships with the firm's renewable energy assets by the end of August, he added, saying Eneva has been in talks with funds, power producers and oil and gas companies in Brazil.

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Sarah Morland)

