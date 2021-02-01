US Markets

Brazil's Eneva in direct talks for Petrobras' Urucu cluster, online newspaper says

Contributor
Gram Slattery Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazilian energy firm Eneva SA has entered into exclusive talks with Petrobras to purchase a complex of oil and gas fields in the Amazon rainforest known as the Urucu cluster, online newspaper Brazil Journal reported on Monday.

The report said Eneva competitor 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA RRRP3.SA had made a higher offer during a bidding round in 2020, but that round was scuttled after Petrobras determined the terms attached to the 3R bid were unacceptable.

Eneva was victorious in a fresh bidding round, Brazil Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. While it did not cite a specific price, Eneva's new offer was 30% to 40% higher than its previous bid for the asset, which was $600 million, the paper reported.

The two companies will now negotiate the terms of the potential sale contract, which could take months, the article added.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as Brazil's state-run oil company is formally known, declined to comment. Eneva did not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Common shares in Eneva were up 8.2% in afternoon trade, while shares in Petrobras were up 1.4%, in line with Brazil's benchmark Bovespa .BVSP equities index.

