Brazil's Eneva gets offers for renewable energy assets, CEO says

October 20, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy firm Eneva ENEV3.SA has received bids from parties interested in buying a stake or 100% of its renewable power generation unit, chief executive Lino Cancad said on Friday.

Cancado said the company would only go ahead with the sale if the price "makes sense", adding that no deadline has been set for the talks.

