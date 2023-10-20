Brazil's Eneva gets offers for renewable energy assets, CEO says

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy firm Eneva ENEV3.SA has received bids from parties interested in buying a stake or 100% of its renewable power generation unit, chief executive Lino Cancad said on Friday.

Cancado said the company would only go ahead with the sale if the price "makes sense", adding that no deadline has been set for the talks.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.