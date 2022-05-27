Brazil's Eneva close to buying utility Celse, newspaper reports
SAO PAULO, May 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva SA ENEV3.SA is close to acquiring local utility Celse, which is based in the northeastern state of Sergipe, newspaper O Globo reported on Friday.
Citing people close to the deal, the report said Eneva's acquisition of Celse is being treated as "certain" even though binding offers for the firm are only set to be presented next week.
Celse, formally known as Centrais Eletricas de Sergipe SA, is jointly owned by DC Energia and U.S.-listed New Fortress Energy Inc NFE.O and operates a gas-powered thermoelectric plant in Sergipe.
Eneva and Celse did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
