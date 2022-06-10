Brazil's Eneva agrees $88 mln deal for Enel thermoelectric plant

Adds details

SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva SAENEV3.SA on Friday said that it has agreed to acquire CGTF, a thermoeletric plant operator owned by Enel Brasil ENEI.MI in the northeastern city of Fortaleza, in a deal with an enterprise value of 431.58 million reais ($88.1 million).

Central Geradora Termeletrica Fortaleza SA, as CGTF is formally known, owns a gas-fired power station with an installed capacity of 327 megawatts (MW), Eneva said in a securities filing.

The plant currently holds a power purchase agreement with Companhia Energetica do Ceara, which is set to run until 2023, having posted a 1.7 billion-real net operating revenue in 2021, Eneva added.

CGTF has also reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 580 million reais last year, it said.

The transaction also provides for contingent payments upon future re-contracting of the plant, which can reach up to 97 million reais, and its closing depends on approval from Brazil's untitrust watchdog.

($1 = 4.9007 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by David Goodman)

