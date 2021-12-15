Brazil's Eneva acquires Focus Energia for $162 million - report

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva SA ENEV3.SA has reached a deal to acquire Focus Energia POWE3.SA for 920 million reais ($161.93 million), according to a report published in Brazil Journal on Wednesday.

The deal would delist Focus Energia from the Bovespa stock exchange, said the report. Both companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 5.6815 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini, Editing by Louise Heavens)

