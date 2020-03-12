Brazil's Eneva acquires 0.5% stake in AES Tiete amid merger talks

US Markets

Gabriela Mello Reuters
SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva ENEV3.SA said on Thursday it has acquired a 0.5% stake in AES Tiete TIET11.SA to enjoy shareholder benefits and take part in general assemblies while it negotiates a merger with the company.

On March 1, Eneva made a hostile offer to buy out AES Tiete's shareholders with a mix of 2.75 billion reais ($611 million) in cash and some 3.9 billion reais worth of Eneva shares, equivalent to a 22.6% stake.

