Brazil's energy regulator approves $3 bln emergency aid for power companies

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's energy sector regulator Aneel on Tuesday approved a 16 billion reais ($3.10 billion) bailout package for power distribution companies.

Brazil's largest distribution companies such as Italy's Enel SpA ENEI.MI and State Grid Corporation of China, which owns CPFL Energia SA CPFE3.SA, as well as local firms Energisa SA ENGI11.SA and Equatorial Energia SA EQTL3.SA have been demanding relief for a drop in demand and higher consumer delinquency rates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 5.1530 reais)

