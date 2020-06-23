World Markets

Brazil's energy regulator approves $3 bln emergency aid for power companies

Contributor
Luciano Costa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazil's energy sector regulator Aneel on Tuesday approved a 16 billion reais ($3.10 billion) bailout package for power distribution companies.

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's energy sector regulator Aneel on Tuesday approved a 16 billion reais ($3.10 billion) bailout package for power distribution companies.

Brazil's largest distribution companies such as Italy's Enel SpA ENEI.MI and State Grid Corporation of China, which owns CPFL Energia SA CPFE3.SA, as well as local firms Energisa SA ENGI11.SA and Equatorial Energia SA EQTL3.SA have been demanding relief for a drop in demand and higher consumer delinquency rates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 5.1530 reais)

(Reporting by Luciano Costa, writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Energy

Latest World Markets Videos

    Second Virus Lockdown Hinges on Public Health Response: Johns Hopkins

    John Hopkins Vice Dean for Public Health Practice Josh Sharfstein discusses what’s being learned from the resurgence of Covid-19, and the latest developments on antibody treatments. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua.

    Jun 15, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular