Brazil's energy ministry chooses Senator Prates to head Petrobras

SAO PAULO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's mines and energy ministry on Tuesday said it had chosen Senator Jean Paul Prates to head Petrobras PETR4.SA, formally starting the transition in leadership at the state-run oil firm.

The ministry said in a statement it had informed the oil giant's board of directors that Prates would be nominated to the position of chief executive.

However, Prates will take over only after going through a process of approval by various internal Petrobras committees in accordance with the company's bylaws.

Then he must finally be approved by the board of directors, which can do so only at the end of the tenure of the incumbent, Caio Paes de Andrade. The term of Paes de Andrade will expire in April, though he is expected to resign earlier.

National President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced last week that Prates would take command of the company.

