Brazil's energy minister rules out energy rationing amid drought

Marta Nogueira Reuters
Brazil's Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque ruled out energy rationing amid a severe drought in an interview with GloboNews TV channel on Thursday.

"We don't work with the hypothesis of rationing," he said. Brazil is facing its worst drought in almost a century, which could lead to energy rationing.

