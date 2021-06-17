Brazil's energy minister rules out energy rationing amid drought

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque ruled out energy rationing amid a severe drought in an interview with GloboNews TV channel on Thursday.

"We don't work with the hypothesis of rationing," he said. Brazil is facing its worst drought in almost a century, which could lead to energy rationing.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira in Rio; Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Alex Richardson)

