Brazil's Energisa to invest $5.2 bln by 2026 to diversify businesses

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Energisa SA ENGI4.SA expects to invest 29.5 billion reais ($5.19 billion) over the next five years as it aims to diversify its businesses, the firm revealed during an event with analysts and investors on Monday.

According to Energisa, roughly half of the amount will go to the electricity distribution segment, which currently accounts for 92% of its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

The other half is expected to be invested in sectors such as power transmission and renewable energy. They currently account for 8% of Energisa's EBITDA, but the company aims to bring the share to 25% by 2026.

Energisa Vice-President Gioreli Filho said the company will look into potential acquisitions in the power transmission business.

($1 = 5.6823 reais)

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Mark Porter)

