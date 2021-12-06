Brazil's Energisa to invest $2.5 bln in power distribution through 2026

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Energisa SA ENGI4.SA expects to invest 14.5 billion reais ($2.55 billion) in electricity distribution over the next five years, the firm revealed on Monday, during an event with analysts and investors.

Energisa vice-president Gioreli Filho said the company would also look into potential mergers and acquisitions in the power transmission business, as it aims to place itself as a "consolidator" in the segment.

($1 = 5.6790 reais)

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.