Brazil's Energisa to invest $2.5 bln in power distribution through 2026

Leticia Fucuchima Reuters
Brazilian power company Energisa SA expects to invest 14.5 billion reais ($2.55 billion) in electricity distribution over the next five years, the firm revealed on Monday, during an event with analysts and investors.

Energisa vice-president Gioreli Filho said the company would also look into potential mergers and acquisitions in the power transmission business, as it aims to place itself as a "consolidator" in the segment.

