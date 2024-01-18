News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Energisa readying $404 mln share offering

January 18, 2024 — 01:46 pm EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo and Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Recasts with company confirming offer, adds more details in paragraphs 2-4

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Energisa ENGI11.SA is working to launch a primary share offering aimed at raising around 2 billion reais ($404.24 million), it said on Thursday.

The company said it expects the offering would be launched after the market close on Friday.

Energisa tapped Itau BBA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Banco Multiplo, Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Citigroup Brasil, J.P. Morgan and Scotiabank Brasil to coordinate the offer.

The issue is still subject to corporate approvals and market conditions, Energisa said, adding that its controller shareholder, Gipar, intends to join the offering.

($1 = 4.9476 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan and Susan Fenton)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.