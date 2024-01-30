Brazil's Energisa raises $505 mln in share offering

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian power firm Energisa ENGI11.SA raised 2.5 billion reais ($504.9 million) in a follow-on share offering priced at 9.96 reais per share, it said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

The firm had said earlier it would use the proceeds to strengthen and optimize its capital structure.

Energisa sold 36.13 million units - a traded asset composed of voting and preferential shares - as part of the transaction. A 25% overallotment was fully sold amid good demand for the offering.

Itau BBA, Bank of America, Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Citi, JPMorgan, Santander and Scotiabank Brasil were the bookrunners.

($1 = 4.9518 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Andre.Romani@thomsonreuters.com; 11 991314109;11 56447500;))

