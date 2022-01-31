US Markets

Brazil's Energisa buys solar power generator firm Vision

Contributor
Letícia Fucuchima Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRUNO KELLY

Brazilian power company Energisa SA is buying Vision, a company specialized in solar energy generation in small plants, in a deal worth up to 75.6 million reais ($14.26 million), it said on Monday.

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Energisa SA ENGI11.SA is buying Vision, a company specialized in solar energy generation in small plants, in a deal worth up to 75.6 million reais ($14.26 million), it said on Monday.

Vision Solar offers rental of quotas in solar farms and operates in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, its website says.

"This acquisition is an important step towards Energisa's consolidation as a platform for energy solutions for B2B customers in Brazil," Roberta Godoi, vice president of Energy Solutions at the company, said in a statement.

The deal was signed on Friday and its conclusion depends on approval from Brazilian regulatory bodies.

($1 = 5.3025 reais)

(Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima; Writing by Peter Frontini; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular