Brazil's Enauta in talks to sell stake in Atlanta oilfield to Karoon Energy

SAO PAULO, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Enauta Participacoes SA ENAT3.SA said on Wednesday it has signed an exclusivity agreement to negotiate the sale of a 50% stake in the Atlanta oilfield to Australia's Karoon Energy KAR.AX.

Enauta said in a securities filing it has received a non-binding offer from Karoon for the asset, which is located on the Santos basin.

The agreement ensures an exclusivity period through May 31 for due diligence and confidential talks, it added.

Enauta also noted it was already looking for new partners to develop the Atlanta oilfield. "The offer and agreement are in line with such strategy," it said.

The company's chief executive, Decio Oddone, told Reuters in an interview earlier this year that the firm had cut investments in the asset and could also sell a stake in it.

Enauta is Atlanta's operator and currently holds a 100% stake in the field.

