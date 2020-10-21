Brazil's Enauta has 2 bln reais on hand to acquire new fields, new CEO says

By Sabrina Valle

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil producer Enauta Participações SA ENAT3.SA has 2 billion reais ($356 million) available to restore its portfolio and acquire new fields, Chief Executive Officer Decio Oddone, who took over the company in September, said in an interview on Wednesday.

The company, which over the past year has sold its key stakes in Manati and Carcara fields, is open to opportunities in shallow waters and onshore fields aside from its most traditional deepwater investments, he said.

"The mission now is to restore the portfolio," said Oddone, who took the job after leading Brazil's national oil regulator, ANP, for four years.

Mature fields dumped in the market as oil majors adjust to a scenario of lower oil prices brought by the coronavirus pandemic creates opportunities for a producer with no debt and high liquidity, Oddone said. The Sao Paulo-listed producer is looking preferably for assets it can operate, he added.

Enauta produced 15,000 barrels of equivalent oil per day in the third quarter, including natural gas from its stake at Manati field sold in August to Gas Bridge SA for 560 million reais ($99.83 million).

Most of Enauta's production comes from deepwater oil field Atlanta, off the Brazilian coast. Plans to hire a new platform for Atlanta, previously set for August, have been postponed after international oil prices fell and currently have no set date.

"We are basically trying to reduce Atlanta's break-even and make it more resilient to a world of lower oil prices", Oddone said in an interview by video.

Enauta plans to drill its first well of a nine-block partnership with Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N and Murphy Oil Corp MUR.Nin the Sergipe Alagoas basin in 2021, he said.

Oddone replaced Lincoln Guardado, who stepped down as CEO after more than 10 years in the position.

($1 = 5.6151 reais)

