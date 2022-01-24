Brazil's Embraer wins order for 20 aircraft from U.S. lessor Azorra

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA announced on Monday that U.S. lessor Azorra has placed an order for 20 new E2 aircraft and has signed a deal for purchase rights on an additional 30 aircraft.

The transaction was valued at $3.9 billion, Embraer said in a securities filing. "Deliveries will begin in 2023, adding (a) further 20 Embraer aircraft to the 21 already in Azorra's existing and committed portfolio," it added.

