Companies

Brazil's Embraer wins order for 20 aircraft from U.S. lessor Azorra

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA announced on Monday that U.S. lessor Azorra has placed an order for 20 new E2 aircraft and has signed a deal for purchase rights on an additional 30 aircraft.

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA announced on Monday that U.S. lessor Azorra has placed an order for 20 new E2 aircraft and has signed a deal for purchase rights on an additional 30 aircraft.

The transaction was valued at $3.9 billion, Embraer said in a securities filing. "Deliveries will begin in 2023, adding (a) further 20 Embraer aircraft to the 21 already in Azorra's existing and committed portfolio," it added.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by David Goodman )

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular