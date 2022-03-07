Brazil's Embraer to launch cargo versions of its E-Jets

Companies

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Monday it will launch cargo versions of its E-Jets aircraft, to be named E190F and E195F, as it aims to meet rising demand from e-commerce operators.

The company said in a statement the new jets are expected to enter service in early 2024, adding that it sees a potential market for about 700 units in 20 years for such aircraft.

