Brazil's Embraer to launch cargo versions of its E-Jets

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Monday it will launch cargo versions of its E-Jets aircraft, to be named E190F and E195F, as it aims to meet rising demand from e-commerce operators.

The company said in a statement the new jets are expected to enter service in early 2024, adding that it sees a potential market for about 700 units in 20 years for such aircraft.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

