Brazil's Embraer still working with 22 KC-390 orders from local Air Force

GAVIAO PEIXOTO, Brazil, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's Embraer SA EMBR3.SA is still working with a figure of 22 orders from the Brazilain Air Force for the KC-390 aircraft, its head of Defense & Security said on Tuesday, after the country signaled it wanted to cut the orders to 15.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

