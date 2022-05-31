Companies

Brazil's Embraer still working with 22 KC-390 orders from local Air Force

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

GAVIAO PEIXOTO, Brazil, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's Embraer SA EMBR3.SA is still working with a figure of 22 orders from the Brazilain Air Force for the KC-390 aircraft, its head of Defense & Security said on Tuesday, after the country signaled it wanted to cut the orders to 15.

