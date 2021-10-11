US Markets

Brazil's Embraer sells 100 aircraft to NetJets

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Embraer has signed a deal to sell an additional 100 aircraft to NetJets, the Brazilian planemaker said on Monday, delivering the Phenom 300E jets from the second quarter of 2023.

SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Embraer EMBR3.SA has signed a deal to sell an additional 100 aircraft to NetJets, the Brazilian planemaker said on Monday, delivering the Phenom 300E jets from the second quarter of 2023.

Embraer said the deal with NetJets, a U.S. company that offers shared ownership of private business jets, is valued at more than $1.2 billion.

NetJets, owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N, plans to use the new aircraft in its U.S. and European operations, Embraer said.

The deal also includes a "comprehensive" service contract, Embraer added.

A securities filing said that Embraer's agreement with NetJets is the second phase of a 2010 deal in which the U.S. company acquired 50 Phenom planes with an option to purchase an additional 75 aircraft.

