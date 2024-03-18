Brazil's Embraer sees deliveries, revenue growing in 2024

Recasts with 2024 estimates

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer EMBR3.SA expects both its aircraft deliveries and revenues to grow in 2024, the company said on Monday.

The world's third-largest planemaker behind Boeing BA.N and Airbus AIR.PAestimated it will deliver between 125 and 135 executive jets this year, compared with 115 in 2023.

Deliveries from its commercial aviation segment are expected to be between 72 and 80 planes, up from the 64 aircraft it delivered last year.

It also forecast a growth of up to 21.5% in annual consolidated revenue to a range of $6.0 billion to $6.4 billion. In 2023, its yearly revenue landed at $5.27 billion, within its estimated range of $5.2 billion to $5.7 billion.

Embraer reported a fourth-quarter adjusted net profit of 350.6 million reais ($70.20 million), up 55% from a year earlier.

($1 = 4.9943 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.