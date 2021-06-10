Companies
Brazil's Embraer says subsidiary Eve in deal talks with Zanite SPAC

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/David Becker

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said its subsidiary Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions has entered merger talks with Zanite Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Eve, which is developing aircraft in the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) segment, is one of the first big bets from the EmbraerX innovation division. The Thursday filing was in response to a Bloomberg News report that Eve and Zanite were in talks for a potential $2 billion deal.

