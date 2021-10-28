Companies

Brazil's Embraer says it will reorganize Yabora subsidiary

Contributor
Stephen Eisenhammer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ROOSEVELT CASSIO

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Thursday its board approved a reorganization of subsidiary Yabora Industria Aeronautica in a move enabling the Brazilian planemaker to directly develop its commercial aviation business and reduce costs.

(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by Brad Haynes)

((stephen.eisenhammer@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7726;))

