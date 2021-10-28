Brazil's Embraer says it will reorganize Yabora subsidiary

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Thursday its board approved a reorganization of subsidiary Yabora Industria Aeronautica in a move enabling the Brazilian planemaker to directly develop its commercial aviation business and reduce costs.

