Brazil's Embraer says it might offer buyouts to furloughed employees

SAO PAULO, July 2 (Reuters) - Brazil planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Thursday that it is discussing with some unions the possibility of offering buyouts for workers who are currently furloughed, as the company suffers from the worldwide travel crisis due to coronavirus

Embraer reached an agreement for a government loan from Brazil state bank BNDES last month, which among the conditions requires the planemaker to maintain an undisclosed minimum level of employees.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.