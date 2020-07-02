Commodities

Brazil's Embraer says it might offer buyouts to furloughed employees

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazil planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday that it is discussing with some unions the possibility of offering buyouts for workers who are currently furloughed, as the company suffers from the worldwide travel crisis due to coronavirus

Embraer reached an agreement for a government loan from Brazil state bank BNDES last month, which among the conditions requires the planemaker to maintain an undisclosed minimum level of employees.

