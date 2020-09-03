Brazil's Embraer says is cutting around 900 jobs, or 4.5% of its workforce

Adds details on company announcement, Folha report

BRASILIA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Thursday it is reducing its workforce by 4.5%, or around 900 jobs, as it restructures its business to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and cancellation of its partnership with Boeing BA.N.

"The objective is to ensure the company's sustainability and engineering capacity," the aircraft manufacturer said in a statement, noting that the pandemic hit its commercial aviation division particularly hard.

In the first half of this year, commercial jet deliveries plunged 75% compared to the same period a year earlier, Embraer said.

Separately, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported that public prosecutors are to investigate Embraer for allegedly coercing staff to accept voluntary redundancy.

The metalworkers union in Sao Jose dos Campos, where Embraer is based, claims that employees accuse Embraer of coercion to join the program, whose deadline was Tuesday, the paper reported.

Embraer said in its statement that since the onset of the pandemic it has launched three voluntary redundancy programs, to which around 1,600 employees signed up. Embraer also said it has taken other measures to preserve jobs such as collective vacations, reduced working hours and paid leave.

