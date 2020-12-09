Companies

Brazil's Embraer says information was compromised in cyberattack

Contributor
Gram Slattery Reuters
Published

Brazil planemaker Embraer SA said on Wednesday that some company information was compromised after it suffered a cyberattack last month, adding that it is working with the affected third parties.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Wednesday that some company information was compromised after it suffered a cyberattack last month, adding that it is working with the affected third parties.

Embraer also said that it had reestablished its compromised IT systems, which had been turned off on Nov. 30 when the company became aware of the hack.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular