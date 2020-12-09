Brazil's Embraer says information was compromised in cyberattack

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Wednesday that some company information was compromised after it suffered a cyberattack last month, adding that it is working with the affected third parties.

Embraer also said that it had reestablished its compromised IT systems, which had been turned off on Nov. 30 when the company became aware of the hack.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

