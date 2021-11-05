Brazil's Embraer reports net loss in Q3, revises free cash flow guidance

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer on Friday reported an adjusted net loss of 179.7 million reais ($32.08 million) in the third quarter, from an adjusted net loss of 797.5 million reais a year earlier, noting that its free cash flow has "significantly improved" compared with the same period of 2020.

The company said it has revised upward its free cash flow guidance for the full year of 2021 to $100 million or more, from a previous forecast of negative $150 million to zero.

The company's said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached 410.7 million reais in the third quarter, up from negative 40.7 million reais reported a year earlier.

($1 = 5.6020 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

