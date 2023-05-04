Brazil's Embraer posts net loss in seasonally weaker Q1

Recasts throughout to add context, details

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Embraer SA EMBR3.SA widened its net loss in the first quarter from a year ago but said results came in within management expectations for a seasonally weaker period, reaffirming all its financial and delivery forecasts for the full year.

The planemaker on Thursday reported a quarterly adjusted net loss of $88.9 million, larger than the $75.3 million loss seen a year ago, saying it has also burnt more cash in the period as it prepares to increase deliveries in the next quarters.

Embraer had already reported deliveries of15 aircraft in the period, a 7% growth from the previous year but well below the 80 jets delivered in the fourth quarter, which tends to be busier for the company.

The firm said earlier this year it expects its commercial aircraft unit to deliver from 65 to 70 jets this year, up from 57 in 2022, while executive jet deliveries were seen jumping as much as 27.5% to a level between 120 and 130.

It reaffirmed the forecast on Thursday, also keeping unchanged its full-year financial outlooks that include net revenue growing as much as 27% to $5.2-5.7 billion and a free cash flow of $150 million or more.

The Brazilian firm reported a cash consumption of $399 million in the first quarter, larger than the $65.9 million a year ago, "due to seasonality and in preparation for higher deliveries in the coming quarters."

Last year was marked by deliveries concentrated in the fourth quarter and supply chain disruptions, which the company has been saying it expects to improve in 2023 but only fully normalize next year.

